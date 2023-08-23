Nomad Rugged Case for Apple Watch is an Ultra conversion kit in black steel

Nomad is out today with its latest Apple accessory – the Rugged Case for Apple Watch which is the company’s first protective case + band for the wearable. Made with black steel and orange or black buttons, the Rugged Case is like a super durable Apple Watch Ultra upgrade kit for Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

Nomad launched the Rugged Case for Apple Watch today for 44/45mm Apple Watches (that’s Series 4-8).

The case itself is made from hardened 315L stainless steel with an HV DLC coating. There’s a TPU lining on the inside for shock absorption and it features sharp stainless steel buttons in both black and Ultra Orange that are interchangeable.

Delivering an integrated package, the Rugged Case includes Nomad’s popular Rugged Band which has been one of its most popular sellers recently.

Rugged Case for Apple Watch specs

Integrated Rugged Band

Hardened 315L stainless steel body

1000 HV DLC coating

TPU lining inside the case

Anodized stainless steel buttons in both black and orange

Specifically designed for 45mm/44mm Apple Watch (Series 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8)

Price: $120

Here’s how Nomad describes it:

Rugged Case features a meticulously designed protective edge that surrounds your watch screen, providing optimal defense without compromising touch navigation. Seamlessly access the Digital Crown and buttons, ensuring effortless functionality with every interaction.

The Nomad Rugged Case for Apple Watch is available now direct from the company priced at $120.

9to5Mac’s take

Whether you want increased durability, the Apple Watch Ultra aesthetic (in black) or both, this looks like a sharp, high-quality case.

Interestingly, Apple is rumored to launch the Ultra 2 in a black titanium this year. But for those who are happy with their current Series 4-8, the Nomad Rugged Case offers a great way to upgrade and protect it without buying a brand-new watch.

I also dig the steel buttons come with both black and orange for some fun customization.

What do you think about the new Nomad Rugged Case? Share your thoughts in the comments!