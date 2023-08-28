Some of the best discounts to date on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 MacBook Pros are now arriving as today’s best Apple deals. Joined by much of the same status being applied to Apple’s Studio Display at $299 off, the savings also continue over to Apple’s official iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases from $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch M2 MacBook Pro now $249+ off

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 MacBook Pros. Starting off, we have the M2 Pro version with 1TB SSD for $2,449.99 shipped. It falls from the usual $2,699 price tag and arrives with $249 in savings attached. There’s also the baseline M2 Pro 512GB configuration at $2,249, with $250 in savings to go alongside price cuts on some even more capable models that step up to M2 Max chips. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, too.

Apple’s Studio Display at second-best Amazon price

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s Studio Display. Dropping the Nano-Texture Glass version down to $1,599.99 shipped, the savings today land from the usual $1,899 price tag. That’s $299 off the going rate and marking the lowest discount we’ve seen since all the way back in April when it was $100 less. Otherwise, this is the best discount we’ve seen. Those who want to make out for less will also find the standard Apple Studio Display at $1,499. It doesn’t come with as steep of savings attached but is now $100 off.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Save on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases for all four of the latest handsets. Going on sale for the first time in months, the iPhone 14 Pro model comes in two styles and is now on sale for $37.49 shipped. Today’s price cut lands from the usual $49 price tag in order to arrive right at the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen on these colors and the first chance to save since earlier in the summer at 24% off. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 14 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Shop all of the styles here from $24.

Save on Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones. As one of the best personal listening experiences on the market, these over-ear cans are now down to $348 shipped across all three styles. Down from $398, today’s $50 discount is not only one of the first this year but also the second-best price of 2023. This matches our previous mention and comes within $3 of the year’s best price – the price is also matched over at Best Buy.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo hits $40

Amazon is now offering the Native Union Belt Cable Duo for $40 in several styles. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings and only one of the first discounts of the year. It comes within $5 of the Prime Day mention, and is the first markdown since. This is the second-best price to date. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo lives up to its name by featuring two different options for charging a device. The USB-C cable terminates on the other end of its 5-foot cord in either USB-C or Lightning connections, letting you power up your iPhone or a MacBook from the same accessory. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]