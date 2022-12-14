Native Union launches ‘first-ever’ Lightning and USB-C dual-head cable

Native Union is out with a clever new cable today that it says is the “first-ever” with a dual-head Lightning and USB-C design to simplify your Apple setup. Here are all the details on the new Belt Cable Duo.

Over the years, there have been a number of companies launch cables that use different adapters to pop on and off for a similar effect with a single cable. However, this new design looks more seamless than anything else we’ve seen for a multi-cable in one product.

Here’s how the Native Union describes the Belt Cable Duo:

“Without having to attach and detach between different adapters, our proprietary single-head design and metal pin mechanism enables switching between connectors with one swift motion. And not to go unaddressed, it’s made from sustainable materials.”

One important note, you are not able to charge two devices simultaneously, you’ll need to pick which side you want to use.

Belt Cable Duo specs

The only cable you’ll need: sync & charge all your devices with a single, powerful 2-in-1 cable

Supports high-speed Power Delivery charging up to 60W for Type-C laptops & fast-charges your iPhone up to 50% iPhone in under 30 minutes

Your most durable cable ever with reinforced braiding & ultra-strong aramid fiber core

Made better for the Earth with an innovative eco-friendly construction: 100% recycled PET braiding, recycled housings (100% rTPU & 20% rTPE) & 75% recycled bonded leather strap

Patented Slide Lock technology to swiftly & safely switch between connectors

Stay tangle-free with recycled bonded leather strap

Apple MFi certified connector

Available in Cosmos (black with white accent), Zebra, and Kraft (mustard)

The Belt Cable Duo is available now direct from Native Union for $49.99.

