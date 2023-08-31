Nashville police use AirTag to track down stolen car, drugs, and more

We’ve heard time and time again that AirTag can be used to find lost luggage, stolen bikes, stolen potted plants, and more. Now, police in Nashville say they were able to track down a stolen car using an AirTag, proving the versatility of Apple’s $29 item tracker once more.

As reported by local news outlet WSMV4, the victim alerted the Nashville Police Department that his car had been stolen on August 3. He also informed the officers that there was an AirTag in the car, allowing him to track the location via the Find My app on his iPhone.

Police used the location provided by the AirTag to locate the car, which was then followed by aviation unit officers.

Kevonta Brooks parked the stolen car, a 2016 Dodge Charger, outside of a barbershop and went inside. At this point, the aviation unit gave the police a description of Brooks, who were then able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

Thanks to the AirTag revealing his location, Brooks was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and vehicle theft. He’s being held in custody on a $28,500 bond and is “not eligible for release at this time.”

The report says:

Police said Brooks had a brown backpack at the time of his arrest that contained a screwdriver, a vehicle key fob and a vehicle key reprogramming device. A handgun, 49 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and numerous small plastic baggies were also found in Brooks’ possession, according to police.

