Withings launches ScanWatch 2 with 30-day battery, continuous body temp tracking, Apple Health

Following up on the news of its advanced Body Scan health station earlier this week, Withings has announced an upgraded hybrid smartwatch. The new ScanWatch 2 comes with popular features of its predecessor like 30-day battery life, ECG, and blood oxygen measurements, and Apple Health support. And it adds new features like continuous body temperature tracking, cycle tracking, heart rate variability, improved auto activity tracking, and more.

Last year we saw Withings launch a diver-style watch with 100m of water resistance with the ScanWatch Horizon. Now Withings is focused on its core ScanWatch wearables.

The company announced the two new models in a press release today:

With two new models, ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light, Withings provides a lineup to meet multiple lifestyle and health needs. ScanWatch 2 becomes its flagship health tracker, optimized for continuous health assessments of advanced metrics, while ScanWatch Light offers a robust assessment of daily health at a price point that is as attractive as its design.

ScanWatch 2 specs

Hybrid analog-digital smartwatch focused on health

Apple Health support

OLED grayscale display

30-day battery life

Heart rate and ECG recordings

Irregular heart rate notifications

Heart rate variability measurements

VO2 Max readings

Blood oxygen readings

Sleep disturbances detection

Active and Metabolic calories

Continuous body temperature tracking

Cycle tracking

Automatic detection for 40+ activities

Respiratory rate readings coming at end of 2023

Price: $349.95

Along with the new capabilities of the ScanWatch 2, Withings says it also features upgraded software:

As well as measuring a greater array of medical stats, updates to the Withings HealthSense OS mean ScanWatch 2 is more efficient. HealthSense sees an update to PowerSense Pro, part of the OS that identifies the best time to launch a health measurement and send heart health1 notifications that maximize battery life and ensure recording accuracy.

Withings has opened pre-orders for the ScanWatch 2 with finishes available in silver Black (42mm), silver white (38mm), silver black (38mm), and rose gold sand face (38mm). The company says it will launch a silver white face (42mm) and rose gold blue face (38mm) in the future.

General availability at retailers is set to begin in October.

ScanWatch Light

For those who don’t need all the features of the ScanWatch 2 (no temp tracking, ECG, heart rate notifications, etc.), Withings has also launched the ScanWatch Light priced at $249.95.

9to5Mac’s take

The ScanWatch 2 looks like a compelling hybrid smartwatch for those looking for a classic watch aesthetic with advanced health features and Apple Health compatibility.

By design, you’re not getting the myriad of features available with Apple Watch. But the trade-off means a slim form factor and 30-day battery while including an impressive list of health capabilities.

What do you think about the ScanWatch 2? Share your thoughts in the comments!