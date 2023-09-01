As we get ready to head into the Labor Day weekend, price drops are now live on AirPods Max, iPad mini 6, iPad Pro, and more. You’ll find as much as $179 in savings available on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max right now with new condition pricing at $450 and refurbished options from $370. On the iPad side of things, the mini 6 has dropped $99 while $150 discounts are now live on iPad Pro models. All of that and more awaits in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Labor Day AirPods Max deals now live from $370

As we head into Labor Day weekend, the Apple deals are starting to rack up in our curated hub and next up is AirPods Max. While its latest-generation AirPods Pro 2 in-ear buds are now on sale for $200 shipped, the flagship over-ears have dropped to $449.99 in new condition at Amazon and $369.99 in factory refurbished condition via today’s one-day Woot sale. Shipping is free at Amazon as well as Woot providing you have a Prime membership, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $549, this is a $99 price drop on the new set and a sizable $179 deal on the refurbished offering. Today’s deals are matching what we saw over Prime Day this year and deliver a notable chance to scoop up some Apple headphones at well below MSRP.

Apple’s AirPod Max over-ear headphones remain the flagship offering in its stable of audio gear. Centered around the H1 chip, you’ll also find what many would call best-in-class active noise cancellation alongside Spatial Audio support and Hey Siri voice command action. From there, you can expect to land 20-hour battery life and what I would call a premium aluminum and knit-mesh canopy-style build here with memory foam ear cushions – far too many of these pricey headphones are made of cheap plastic if you ask me. The rest of the details are waiting in our hands-on review.

Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale features price drops on M2 iPad Pro, MacBooks, more

The annual Best Buy Labor Day sale is now live. Through the end of the weekend, the retailer is launching its usual savings event that’ll be offering four days of discounts on gear from Apple, Samsung, and more. Shipping is free now for My Best Buy members, and available at no cost for the rest of us in orders over $35. There are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through, though we’ve picked out some highlights down below.

One highlight from the Best Buy Labor Day sale has some of the first discounts in months on Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pros. All shoppers can score starting prices from $759, but My Best Buy Plus or Total members will be able to drop things even lower. There is a whole list of different models on sale, which arrive with as much as $150 in overall savings. You’ll want to shop everything right here and check out the MacBook deal below:

15-inch M2 MacBook Air: $1,099 (Reg. $1,299) My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an extra $50

(Reg. $1,299)

Save $99 on Apple’s iPad mini 6 with Apple Pencil 2 support

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad mini 6 down at $399.99 shipped in Space Gray, Pink, and Purple. Regularly $499, this is a solid $99 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, coming within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief offer at $380 over the Prime Day holidays. Still a personal favorite model among many, and a very close second to the latest iPad Air model for me personally (you’ll find this one at $99 off right now as well in select colorways), it is a small but mighty 8.3-inch tablet experience. Head below for more.

This is the latest compact iPad from Apple, delivering a more manageable experience in the hand and while taking it on the go. You’ll find the brand’s edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display here with Touch ID all powered by the A15 Bionic chip. It also delivers support for Apple Pencil 2 – still on sale for $89 shipped right here – for all of your handwriting and doodling needs. Check out our hands-on review of the Apple iPad mini 6 for a more details on the user experience.

