Apple launches new ‘Apps by Apple’ website promoting its ‘powerful and intuitive apps’

Apple has quietly debuted an all-new “Apps by Apple” page on its website designed to promote its own apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV. The company highlights key apps like Messages, Photos, Reminders, and more – including teasers on upcoming new features in iOS 17. and more.

The new apple.com/apps website breaks down Apple’s various apps by category, including:

Communication: “Apps to keep you connected.”

Creativity: “Tools for pros and passionate creatives.”

Productivity: “All you need to make your work of art.”

Exploration: “Discover the world and navigate it with ease.”

Entertainment and Home: “Brilliant ways to watch, read, listen, and relax.”

Health and Fitness: “Wellness for your mind and body.”

There’s also a “Features” section of the website that highlights “built-in, seamless, and easy to use” things like Siri, iCloud, CarPlay, and Continuity.

The new website comes as Apple could have to open the iPhone up to third-party app stores and sideloading in Europe. The company also revealed the popularity of third-party apps over its own apps last year, and this new website could serve as Apple’s way of marketing what it has to offer in comparison.

