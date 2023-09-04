 Skip to main content

Here are the 25+ states exploring support for Apple’s digital IDs in Wallet feature

Sep 4 2023
One of the most highly anticipated features announced at WWDC back in 2021 was support for storing IDs in the Apple Wallet application. Touted by Apple as the last step before you are “fully free of your physical wallet,” the feature is still only supported by a small number of states.

Nonetheless, there are now nearly 30 states working towards adopting digital IDs for citizens…

The TSA is currently running a pilot program for accepting digital IDs at a small number of airports. Apple has said that the TSA is “working to enable” airport security checkpoints as “the first place you can use your digital ID.”

As it stands today, only four states have launched support for digital IDs via Apple Wallet on your iPhone and Apple Watch: Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, and Georgia. You can find more details on those states and the details of their implementations here.

Digital IDs are also currently in a pilot program in California, but the system does not integrate with Apple’s system. Instead, the program is managed entirely via a standalone app.

According to data compiled by the Secure Technology Alliance, nearly 30 states are in the process of adopting mobile digital licenses. While this doesn’t necessarily mean they will go on to support Apple Wallet’s implementation of the feature, it means they are exploring the idea.

Here’s the full list of those states:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Indiana (New addition)
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont (New addition)
  • Virginia
  • Wyoming

Territories: Washington DC and Puerto Rico

According to the Secure Technology Alliance, to be included on the list a state has to meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Interoperable availability across operating systems
  • Interoperable implementation in progress
  • Pilot Activities
  • Enacted legislation and/or study activity
  • Non-ISO standard implementation
  • Other mobile activity

The progress of these efforts varies from state to state. In some states, it’s as basic as legislation being introduced in support of digital IDs. In other states, there’s simply been “activity” regarding this adoption. Additionally, as we’ve previously seen with the rollout of the COVID-19 Exposure Notification platform, delays are to be expected anytime Apple works on a state-by-state basis with individual governments. 

As a reminder, Apple’s list of states includes Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

You can view a fully interactive map on the Secure Technology Alliance website right here, with more details on the status of these talks in the United States and Canada.

