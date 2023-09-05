Apple Arcade is getting 4 new games and 40+ updates in September

Apple Arcade has announced September will bring four new games to the platform along with 40+ notable updates to popular games like Angry Birds Reloaded, WHAT THE CAR?, Jetpack Joyride 2, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Apple shared the details on the four new titles arriving for its gaming service this month in a Newsroom post.

First up, the new releases for September are:

Cypher 007 – an all-new James Bond experience where players will immerse themselves in a modern twist on a spy adventure game ( coming September 29 ).

). Junkworld – a tower defense game featuring treacherous terrains and dynamic heroes (coming September 22 ).

). Japanese Rural Life Adventure – a cozy life simulation game set to the stunning backdrop of the changing seasons of Japan ( coming September 15 ).

). My Talking Angela 2+, the popular virtual pet game from the makers of the hit Talking Tom & Friends series (coming September 8).

You can head to the game listings on iPhone or iPad for any of those upcoming releases and tap “Get” to set it to automatically download as soon as they’re available.

Apple also highlights that more than 40 Apple Arcade games will see updates in September. It says Hello Kitty Island Adventure has been a “global hit” and will see a “Spooky Celebration event” update on September 29.

“Jetpack Joyride 2 is also celebrating its one-year anniversary on Apple Arcade with two new game modes and mini events, and WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Angry Birds Reloaded, and more will unveil exciting updates.”

Stay tuned as we’ll have more details on the new games and updates rolling out this month. And check out our full guide for a complete list of what’s available on Apple Arcade: