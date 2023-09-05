Live Activities on iPhone? DoorDash is working on your order

Remember Live Activities, the iOS feature that lets apps display persistent status updates without spamming you with notifications? DoorDash might be the next app to adopt the feature.

App decoder Aaron (@aaronp613) shared a code snippet today that shows Live Activity support is coming to DoorDash.

When the feature is enabled, Live Activity support means DoorDash can display delivery progress on the iPhone Lock Screen and Dynamic Island without sending multiple notifications about each step of the order.

Live Activities have been used for status updates on things like sports scores, flight updates, and more.

Technically, Uber Eats beat DoorDash to the food delivery Live Activity by several months. Personally, I’ve never seen Uber Eats actually work with Live Activities though.

Hopefully DoorDash will deliver a more consistent experience when it finally gets around to adopting the iOS 16 feature. As my colleague joked in Slack, “I’m glad their deliveries are faster than they adopt new iPhone features.”

Earlier this summer, DoorDash began rolling out very basic CarPlay app support for DoorDash drivers.