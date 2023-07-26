DoorDash announces (very basic) CarPlay app for drivers, still no Live Activities support

DoorDash is following in the footsteps of Uber and adding support for CarPlay to its delivery app for drivers. The company announced the new app in a blog post as part of its efforts to “make the dashing experience even better” for drivers.

Unfortunately, in its current form, DoorDash’s app for CarPlay is pretty rudimentary and doesn’t really offer any features that drivers couldn’t already get via a dedicated navigation app like Apple Maps or Google Maps.

“Integrating the Dasher app with Apple CarPlay will allow Dashers to seamlessly show the app’s navigation interface on their car’s built-in screens,” DoorDash explains. This means that the DoorDash app for CarPlay only shows navigation directions and does not give drivers the ability to do things like accept orders, give status updates like “arrived at the restaurant,” or mark deliveries as complete.

This is in contrast to the Uber Driver app for CarPlay, which lets users accept or decline rides and view heat maps to track hot spots for pickups and deliveries.

DoorDash, however, says that it has more features planned for its CarPlay app in the future. The current version of the app will begin being “piloted” in certain markets next week.

“Our CarPlay integration will be piloted in select markets next week. We anticipate scaling to all Dashers in the coming months, and are exploring adding even more functionality,” the company says.

We’re always looking for ways to make dashing even better, even easier, and even more intuitive,” said Austin Haugen, Vice President of Dasher and Logistics Product. “Apple CarPlay is one of our most highly requested features among the Dasher community, because it allows them to dash using the same technology many of them use on a daily basis. We’re thrilled to bring this integration to life and eager to hear feedback from Dashers as we scale.

DoorDash drivers can download the latest version of the app from the App Store to ensure they have access to the CarPlay app as soon as it’s available in their market.

And in case you were wondering: There’s still no word on DoorDash adopting Live Activities on iPhone, whether that be for drivers, customers, or both. Uber, meanwhile, started rolling out Live Activities support back in February.

