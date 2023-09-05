Nomad launches Base One Max 3-in-1 metal and glass charger with MagSafe [Hands-on]

Nomad launched its Base One and Base One Max (reviewed) premium MagSafe chargers in 2022 and followed up with Stand One earlier this year. Now the high-end Base One Max is expanding from a 2-in-1 to a 3-in-1 MagSafe charger with simultaneous power for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. We’ve been testing out the metal and glass Base One Max 3-in-1, here’s a closer look.

As the name implies, the Base One Max 3-in-1 comes with the same beautiful design and build as the Base One Max but with dedicated Qi charging spot for AirPods Pro (AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds).

And Nomad was able to achieve that in almost the exact same compact footprint as the Base One Max 2-in-1.

Nomad Base One Max 3-in-1 specs

Official MFi MagSafe charging up to 15W for iPhone Also works with any Qi device

Integrated Apple Watch charger

AirPods Qi charging spot

All metal & glass design

Solid build weighing in at 1.6 pounds (755 grams)

Available in silver or carbide (black)

Requires 30W USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately)

Price: $170

Base One Max 3-in-1 hands-on

If you haven’t checked out the Base One Max before, it features a solid aluminum frame, soft touch MagSafe charger surrounded by glass, and a smooth surface around the Apple Watch and AirPods charger.

One difference between the 2-in-1 and the new Base One Max 3-in-1 is the latter has an new soft touch surface around the watch and AirPods area that won’t scratch your AirPods case.

Around back there’s the singular USB-C port that needs at least a 30W power adapter. Like the other Base One/Max chargers, that continues to be sold separately with the 3-in-1.

The bottom of the Base One Max 3-in-1 features a clean solid rubber (or silicone) non-slip base.

Nomad Base One Max 3-in-1 conclusion

As I’ve previously said, the Base One Max series is not for everyone with premium builds and prices to match. These chargers are made for those that value the high-end design and materials along with official MagSafe charging.

A couple of minor downsides on the Base One Max 3-in-1 – the Apple Watch charger is a standard one, not a fast charger. And if you don’t have an extra 30W power adapter, you’ll need to pick one up, which pushes the price to about $200.

One other small detail to keep in mind, because of the compact footprint, you’ll need to leave Apple Watch bands open to charge the wearable and AirPods at the same time.

But overall, if you want a multi-device charger that’s built to last and look great, this premium charger definitely nails it.

Base One Max 3-in-1 is available now direct from Nomad priced at $170.

And if you love the look and materials of Base One Max but prefer a stand-style charger to take advantage of features like StandBy in iOS 17, Nomad’s Stand One and Stand are great options.