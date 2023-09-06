M2 Mac mini starts at $499, Sonos One Gen 2 $134, more in Wednesday’s best deals

All-time lows on M2 Mac mini are headlining today’s best Apple deals starting at $499. We’re also tracking a rare chance to save on the Sonos One Gen 2 speaker at $134, to go alongside a the best price yet on UGREEN’s 100W Nexode charger with 15W MagSafe at $144. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 Mac mini starts at $499 all-time low

B&H is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The best place for most to start is going to be with the baseline M2 Mac mini 256GB at $499 shipped. Now clocking in at $100 off the usual $599 price tag, there is nothing entry-level about the performance of this compact machine. It’s matching our previous mention from July and arriving at $50 lower than Prime Day.

If you need some extra power behind a desktop macOS machine, the savings today continue over to the M2 Pro Mac mini. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU model arrives packed into the same form-factor as the baseline model above, just with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It now sells for $1,149 at B&H from the usual $1,299 going rate and is delivering $150 in savings along the way. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date and clocks in at $50 under our previous mention.

We also detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Sonos One Gen 2 speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at $134

Sonos now offers its in-house refurbished One Gen 2 Smart Speaker for $134 shipped. Down from the original $219 price tag, we typically see the refurbished offerings land at $179. Today’s offer is not only offering a rare chance to score this one in stock, but an even rarer chance to find any additional savings attached. It’s now $85 off and landing at a new all-time low. Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

UGREEN 100W Nexode charger with 15W MagSafe falls to new $144 low

After just launching at the end of the month, the all-new UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C Charger with MagSafe is on sale. Well, technically it was on sale at launch. But now, it’s falling to a new all-time low. Right now at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you can drop the price of the 4-in-1 charger to $144. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag with 20% in savings attached. This new all-time low clocks in at $6 under the original launch discount we saw, too. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

UGREEN’s new Nexode 100W charger arrives with an unconventional 4-in-1 design. Normally that would mean having four ports to plug in gear. But with this new release, it actually means having dual USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a 15W MagSafe charger on top. All housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, the desktop build can top off your iPhone 14 or the upcoming 15 series at its full rate while still having enough juice for a MacBook and other accessories.

