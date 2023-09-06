Apple’s most popular iPad shifted to this model in 2023

In October 2022, Apple updated its tablet lineup with new iPad Pro models and the launch of the entry-level iPad 10 while leaving the iPad Air and mini unchanged. Now a new report from CIRP looks at the most popular iPad models with a shift happening over the last year.

In its new report titled “Time to Refresh iPad?” CIRP compares the share of sales of each iPad model between June 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, CIRP’s data showed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as the most popular single tablet with 35% of sales with the iPad Air coming in second with 24%.

Most popular iPad for 2023

Interestingly, in 2023, that’s flipped with the most popular iPad being the 11-inch iPad Pro. It took 26% of sales, just edging out the 12.9-inch model, and the iPad Air dropped to third place with a 19% share.

When looking at the combined share of iPad Pro sales, that’s remained unchanged at 51% from 2022 to 2023.

Shift to more affordable iPads

The overall trend is Apple customers opting for more affordable iPads as indicated by the shift from the large iPad Pro to the smaller 11-inch model. The iPad mini which is priced below both Pro models also gained market share over the last year.

CIRP sees the shift in iPad sales as “a very good time” for Apple to refresh the tablet lineup.

When will new iPads arrive?

However, the most recent expectations via Bloomberg are for new iPad Pro models to arrive in spring or summer 2024.

It’s unclear if we could see new versions of the iPad mini and iPad Air sooner. The iPad mini first launched in September 2021 and the iPad Air 5 debuted in March 2022.

In any case, CIRP suggests updated models could help Apple dial in the iPad lineup’s “value distinction” as more consumers want to spend less than $1,000 on the devices.