 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 charging port change could slow down upgrade cycle, analyst warns

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 6 2023 - 8:39 am PT
18 Comments
iPhone 15 Pro USB-C charging speed storage tiers | 9to5Mac render

Apple is changing the charging port with the iPhone 15, and that could deter some customers from upgrading, according to UBS analyst David Vogt. Per Walter Bloomberg’s account of the analyst’s comments:

“People aren’t going to upgrade for the sake of upgrading, because they’d have to change over their cables everywhere. Maybe that causes people to wait a little bit.”

(WB also quotes Michael Gartenberg as saying “the iPhone 13 is going to be good enough” in the same post, although it’s not clear what year Mr. Gartenberg was quoted as saying this.)

As for the iPhone 15, it’s true that Apple will replace its proprietary Lightning port with the industry standard USB-C port. Apple has used USB-C on other products as far back as 2015. Apple’s last port change occurred in 2012 with the iPhone 5.

USB-C Lighting iPhone

The most fascinating detail about the switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 is that the decision is viewed as coming down to regulation in the EU. Personally, I think that’s 98% accurate, but Apple would certainly fight it if, say, the port mandate called for VGA (or more practically, Micro USB). USB-C, on the other hand, is probably something the iPhone should have adopted already.

Perhaps Apple would have preferred to transition Pro models to USB-C one year, then move the standard model to the port a year or two later. Some customers were asking for the port change since the iPhone 12 Pro, so the lack of flexibility here is still mostly on Apple.

Nevertheless, if iPhone 15 upgrade rates are affected by hesitation to change chargers, Apple can thank the EU – even if the transition should have started before now.

Whatever public reaction lies ahead, the dam will break in less than one week. Apple is holding its next event on September 12 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be the topic at hand. Catch up on everything we expect to see from Apple next week here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.