How to watch The Changeling, starring LaKeith Stanfield

The Changeling is a new dark horror TV series streaming today on Apple TV+. an adaptation of the award-winning novel by Victor LaValle. The series stars LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo, who has a child with Emma, played by Clark Backo …

The plot of The Changeling is somewhat hard to describe. It is a combination of mythological horror and romantic fairytale.

Initially, Apollo believes that his wife Emma is experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression, following the birth of their child. But soon after, Emma commits an act of unimaginable horror — and then vanishes altogether. Apollo’s reality unravels into a fantastical alternate reality of myth, legend and otherworldly happenings.

In terms of plot and theme, fans of the Apple TV+ series Servant will probably like this too.

LaKeith Stanfield headlines the show, which was produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna Pictures.

How to watch The Changeling

You can watch The Changeling exclusively through the Apple TV+ streaming service. Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, which is available on a variety of platforms. You can get the app on Apple devices, like iPhone, iPad and Mac. But also other platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Xbox, Playstation, Comcast Xfinity and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com — Android and Windows PC users can tune in that way.

The first three episodes of The Changeling premiere today. The remainder of the eight-episode first season roll out weekly with new episodes every Friday through October 13. Add The Changeling to your Up Next queue to get notified when new episodes are released.

