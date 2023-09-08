Leaker yeux1122 says that Apple Store staff have been told to make sure iPhone 15 buyers know about the change from Lightning port to a USB-C one, when they make their purchase.

Staff will advise them that the box includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, but not a charging brick, so they may need to buy one …

One of the main changes with this year’s iPhone lineup is, of course, the switch from Lightning port to USB-C.

While 9to5Mac readers are fully aware of this – and most likely have chargers with USB-C ports from Macs, iPads, and other devices – the change may come as a surprise to some mass-market iPhone 15 buyers.

It could come as an unpleasant shock to get home with their shiny new phone, only to discover that they have no way to plug it in to charge. Apple wants to ensure customers are aware before they leave the store, and of course to have the potential opportunity to sell them a charger – or at least a dongle.

The issue may be mitigated by the fact that many people now use wireless chargers, either exclusively or most of the time, but there are still occasions when a quick top-up via wired charger is the best option.

Yeux1122 – who has a mixed track record – says that Apple has emphasized that the most important thing for staff to communicate to iPhone 15 buyers is that they will be unable to use any USB-A charging bricks and Lightning cables they use for their existing iPhone.

Additionally, a suitable charger with a USB-C port will be recommended, or a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

Photo: James Lewis/Unsplash