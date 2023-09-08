 Skip to main content

Watch the trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ ‘Monarch’ series starring Kurt Russell … and Godzilla

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 8 2023 - 6:09 am PT
Godzilla Apple TV Show

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for its highly-anticipated upcoming series Monarch: Legend of Monsters. It is set after the events of the film Godzilla (2014). Watch the trailer after the break …

Alongside the first trailer, Apple also announced the official release date: Monarch will premiere on Friday, November 17 with the first two episodes.

Father and son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell star in the series, playing the same character across two timelines of storytelling.

Set in the Monsterverse universe, the story follows two siblings as they track down their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as ‘Monarch’. The drama is told across ten one-hour episodes, with various Titan monsters (including Godzilla) showing up periodically in some stunning action sequences.

Apple’s big budgets for premium cinematography visual effects are on full display here. Watch the teaser trailer here:

