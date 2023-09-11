 Skip to main content

Download your ‘Wonderlust’ bingo cards for some iPhone event fun

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 11 2023 - 10:00 am PT
0 Comments

We’re just one day away from Apple’s iPhone 15 event. Whether you’re planning to watch with friends or solo, check out these free Wonderlust event bingo cards to spice things up.

Basic Apple Guy has shared his annual iPhone event bingo card today that blends his great designs with a range of expectations/rumors for what we’ll see with the iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and some inside baseball jokes like “A Secret Location is Accessed Via Whimsical Transition.”

Here’s a look at his bingo card – you can download it for free in PNG, PDF, and a toner-friendly PDF version from Basic Apple Guy’s website.

And here is Basic Apple Guy’s tip jar if you appreciate his awesome work and want to say thanks 😁.

Also, check out Dylan McDonald’s iPhone event bingo card as another great option:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15

iPhone 15
Basic Apple Guy

Basic Apple Guy

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12