Download your ‘Wonderlust’ bingo cards for some iPhone event fun

We’re just one day away from Apple’s iPhone 15 event. Whether you’re planning to watch with friends or solo, check out these free Wonderlust event bingo cards to spice things up.

Basic Apple Guy has shared his annual iPhone event bingo card today that blends his great designs with a range of expectations/rumors for what we’ll see with the iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and some inside baseball jokes like “A Secret Location is Accessed Via Whimsical Transition.”

Here’s a look at his bingo card – you can download it for free in PNG, PDF, and a toner-friendly PDF version from Basic Apple Guy’s website.

And here is Basic Apple Guy’s tip jar if you appreciate his awesome work and want to say thanks 😁.

Also, check out Dylan McDonald’s iPhone event bingo card as another great option:

It's almost time for the #AppleEvent… which means it's time for my Apple Event Bingo! Play along as you watch the keynote.



Retweet and share with friends! Do not re-post the image elsewhere without linking to this Tweet. pic.twitter.com/Kduc7LazPI — 🅳🆈🅻🅰🅽 (@DylanMcD8) September 10, 2023