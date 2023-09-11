Will the iPhone 15 be more expensive?

Leading up to the announcement of the iPhone 14 last fall, there were rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. In the end, Apple kept prices the same… but now the same rumors are circulating ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro launch this week

iPhone 15 price increase?

The possibility of the iPhone 15 price increase was first floated in a rumor posted to Weibo, which said Apple is planning to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro series as a way to further widen the gap between these models and the iPhone 15 Plus. Meanwhile, industry analyst Jeff Pu has also predicted a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in a report sent to investors.

Bloomberg reported that Apple is considering a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On a quarterly earnings call earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that customers are willing to splash out to get the best iPhone possible: “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” he said. This was perhaps an early indicator that more iPhone price rises were being discussed.

No further details on potential prices are provided in these reports. Ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro launch, sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases of about $100 across the board. This would have put the iPhone 14 Pro at a starting price of $1,099, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at a starting price of around $1,199.

At least one analyst has suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099 (an increase of $100) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,299 (an increase of $200).

Something else to keep in mind is that Apple has already increased the price of the iPhone in many countries around the world. For example, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ starts at £1,099 in the UK compared to £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro.

9to5Mac’s Take

One thing that I always think is important to remember is that Apple locks in prices and deals for many of its components more than a year ahead of time. It also buys at such high quantities, especially for iPhone components, that it is better able to weather price increases than other companies.

This is likely how Apple was able to maintain the same pricing for the iPhone 14 lineup, despite concerns around inflation and the broader macroeconomic environment. Avoiding price increases with the iPhone 14 gave Apple a leg-up on many of its competitors, who were forced to increase prices due to component prices.

But while we may have escaped price increases with the iPhone 14 lineup, I don’t expect us to do it again this year. I’m not at all surprised to hear rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra?) will be more expensive than their predecessors.

Interestingly, recent rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not see any price increases in the United States. This is despite reports that these devices will see notable upgrades in camera hardware alongside the addition of Dynamic Island.

This means iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely start at the same prices as their predecessors, coming in at $799 and $899, respectively.

With an announcement on September 12, iPhone 15 pre-orders will likely begin on September 15, and the first shipments will arrive to customers on September 22.

What are your guesses on iPhone 15 prices? Should Apple turn the dials or leave everything the same? Let us know in the comments.

