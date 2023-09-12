AirPods in 2023: Here’s how the lineup looks after Apple’s event

Apple today took a big step towards putting an end to the Lightning connector by adding USB-C to the entire iPhone 15 lineup. The company also made some updates to the AirPods lineup, which now features a new version of the AirPods Pro that has a USB-C charging case. Read on as we detail how the current AirPods lineup looks after Apple’s event.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Along with the iPhone 15, Apple announced a revised version of the AirPods Pro 2 that comes with a USB-C charging case. The company points out that it’s now easier to recharge all your Apple devices, from the AirPods to the Mac, using a single cable.

But interestingly, the revised AirPods Pro 2 come with more than just a new charging case. On its website, Apple has confirmed that the new AirPods Pro 2 (yes, that sounds confusing) are IP54 certified for additional protection against dust. The original model is IPX4 certified, which only guarantees a certain level of protection against water.

There’s another discreet change in the revised AirPods Pro 2. That’s because, according to Apple, the new AirPods introduced today will be able to play Lossless audio “with ultra-low latency” when paired with an Apple Vision Pro.

Customers can now pre-order AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case on Apple’s website. They’re available for the same price of $249 as the previous version. Keep in mind that Apple won’t be selling the USB-C charging case separately for previous AirPods Pro models.

It’s worth noting that the old AirPods Pro 2 with the Lightning charging case have been discontinued.

AirPods 3

AirPods 3 were introduced in 2021 with a brand new design that looks more similar to AirPods Pro, but without the in-ear tips and noise-cancelling features. They’re still available in the AirPods lineup in two different versions, but unfortunately Apple hasn’t updated them with a USB-C charging case.

Apple sells AirPods 3 with a Lightning + MagSafe charging case for $179. There’s another version without MagSafe support that costs $169.

But if you’re looking for AirPods 3, you can find them for better prices on Amazon.

AirPods 2

Remember the AirPods 2 with the classic design of Apple’s wireless earphones? This version of the AirPods was introduced in 2019 and is still available to this date with the old H1 chip with no Find My features or haptic controls.

Even so, Apple has kept AirPods 2 available for those looking for more affordable wireless earphones. It still costs $129 at Apple and it comes with a Lightning charging case without MagSafe support. You can find them on Amazon for just $99.

AirPods Max

AirPods Max, Apple’s premium wireless headphones, were introduced in 2020. Since then, Apple has never released a new version of the AirPods Max, or even updated the current one with new colors. And that’s still the case.

Those buying AirPods Max in 2023 will have to deal with the Lightning connector, the lack of Lossless audio support, and no Adaptive Audio or Conversation Awareness.

Apple sells AirPods Max for $549, but you can find them for $479 in other stores.

EarPods with USB-C

Yes, you can still buy wired EarPods in 2023. But more than that, Apple today introduced a new version of the EarPods that comes with a USB-C connector, so it works on the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The company still sells EarPods with Lightning and 3.5mm connectors, and each version costs $19.

USB-C EarPods aren’t available on Amazon yet, but the Lightning and 3.5mm versions can be found there for $16.

Wrap up

Despite the launch of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, the AirPods lineup remains pretty much the same. Rumors suggest that Apple has plans to update AirPods 3 and AirPods Max with USB-C eventually, but this should take at least a few more months.

Are you planning to buy new AirPods (or USB-C EarPods)? Let us know in the comments section below.