Apple announces iPhone 15: USB-C port, 48-megapixel camera, Dynamic Island, new colors

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 12 2023 - 10:37 am PT
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring improved performance, the Dynamic Island previously seen on iPhone 14 Pro, a range of new colors, and a USB-C port replacing the Lightning connector. iPhone 15 stays at the same price as last year, starting at $799.

Like last year, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. However, Apple said that maximum brightness can now go up to 2000 nits. You can preorder the iPhone 15 this Friday, with the device launching on September 22.

Apple’s color finishes are now embedded throughout the glass, to form impressive new colorful finishes. The iPhone 15 is available in pink, yellow green, blue, and black.

Apple has also updated the camera system. The base model iPhone 15 rear camera system now includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, like last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series.

The 48-megapixel sensor enables 1x and 2x optical zoom modes, alongside the usual 0.5x ultra-wide lens.

Portrait mode has also been upgraded for the iPhone 15. Apple says its synthetic bokeh portrait shots offer better low-light performance than ever before. Portrait mode will now also be automatically enabled automatically when shooting a subject in the main camera mode.

You can also change focus after the photo has been taken, as Apple preserves the depths map alongside the image data to render natural blur after the fact.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, previously seen in iPhone 14 Pro models. A16 system-on-a-chip houses a six-core CPU and 5-core GPU.

iPhone 15 is rated for the same battery life as iPhone 15, but iPhone 15 Plus will last even longer, thanks to a bigger internal battery. You can charge the iPhone 15 using the new USB-C port.

iPhone 15 also features a second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip to improve range when locating. You can also now directly navigate to a person with Precision Finding, not just items with AirTags attached.

Apple is extending its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to also accommodate for roadside assistance situations. In the US, this will be offered for AAA members. The overall Emergency SOS feature is free for two years with an iPhone 15 purchase; Apple has not disclosed pricing.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launch on September 22nd. iPhone 15 starts at $799, and iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899.

