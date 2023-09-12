 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 battery life: Here’s what you get

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 12 2023 - 2:32 pm PT
Apple has officially unveiled its Series 9 and Ultra 2 wearables with updated Apple Silicon, new capabilities, and more. But how about runtime? Here’s what to expect with Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 battery life.

A big battery life bump arrived for most Apple Watches last year with watchOS 9 getting a Low Power mode for the wearable. That doubled the standard 18-hour battery to 36 hours.

And the original Apple Watch Ultra jumped onto the scene with a 36-hour normal battery life and up to 60 hours of use with Low Power mode and its own special option to use “Fewer GPS and Heart Rate Readings” setting.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 battery life

Now Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are here and as it happens, the Series 9 keeps the same 18/36 hour battery life.

While the Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery as its predecessor, it’s more efficient with Low Power mode for a 72-hour battery rating (12 hours more than the original Ultra).

Ultra 2UltraSeries 9 Series 8Series 4, 5, 6, 7
Standard battery lifeUp to 36 hoursUp to 36 hoursUp to 18 hoursUp to 18 hoursUp to 18 hours
Extended/Low Power battery lifeUp to 72 hoursUp to 60 hoursUp to 36 hoursUp to 36 hoursUp to 36 hours
Series 9 Ultra 2 battery life details

Here’s how Apple describes the Ultra 2 battery life:

“Battery life for days. When you’re on the second day of a backpacking trip, the final leg of a triathlon, or diving along a coral reef, the last thing you want to think about is running out of battery. With Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can take on almost anything and have energy to spare.”

What do you think about Series 9 keeping the same 18/36-hour battery life as previous Apple Watches? Does 12 extra hours for the Ultra 2 in Low Power mode make a meaningful difference? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

