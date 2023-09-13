For All Mankind returning to Apple TV+ for fourth season on November 10 [Video]

Premiere Apple TV+ series For All Mankind will return for its fourth season later this year. The 10-episode run of the alternate history sci-fi drama will begin on November 10. A new teaser clip and first look images from season four dropped today.

Here’s a description of what to expect in the next season of FAM:

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

Returning cast members include the ensemble from season one: Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, and Krys Marshall. Newer cast members Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña are also back for season four. Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova will portray new characters in the series.

In a mock recruitment video for fictional private space firm Helios, Joel Kinnaman’s character has a new artificially aged look. This emphasizes the time jump from the 1970s to the 2000s that the series has taken over four seasons.

Season one through three are streaming on Apple TV+ now. For All Mankind season drop kicks off on November 10 and runs through January 12, 2024.

P.S.

Today also marks the first (and second) episode drop of another premiere Apple TV+ show: The Morning Show. No spoilers, but FAM fans will appreciate the first episode of TMS S3.