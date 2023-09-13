[Video] 15 reasons why the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a must buy

Now that the dust has settled from Apple’s Wonderlust event we can take a longer, hands-on look at the iPhone 15 lineup and see what it is all about. At first glance, the iPhone looks relatively similar to last year’s lineup of iPhones. But if we start to dig into the features, design, and cameras, the picture really starts to shine. The 15 Pro Max, especially, has a lot going for it. Here are 15 reasons why the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a worthy upgrade.

1. Titanium lightweight design

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its lightweight construction. Thanks to its new titanium grade 5 finish, the phone is 10% lighter than its predecessor. This weight reduction does not compromise the phone’s durability; in fact, titanium is known for its high strength-to-weight ratio. The lighter weight makes the device easier to hold for extended periods, whether you’re making a call, watching videos, or playing games. On top of that, the iPhone corners have added a subtle curvature which also adds to how comfortable it is to hold.

2. Action Button and Siri Shortcuts

Apple did away with the classic mute switch that we have grown to love since the original iPhone release. The new Action button is what is replacing this mute switch moving forward (for the Pro lineup of iPhones). This Action Button allows you to map an action to it, so it is much easier to access. You can keep it as a mute switch, use it to launch the flashlight, as well as some other native Apple functions. But the big feature is that it supports Siri shortcuts!

The Action Button, integrated with Siri Shortcuts, is a revolutionary feature that promises to be a game-changer. This allows users to customize a series of automated actions with a single button press. From setting your home atmosphere with smart lights to sending ETA texts while you’re driving, the possibilities are endless. This will allow users to get extremely creative with just about any action. I am excited to start building some custom Action Button shortcuts

3. USB-C Port combined with A17 Pro

The incorporation of a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 Pro Max is long overdue and highly anticipated. Paired with the powerful A17 Pro chip, this enables USB3 standard support, offering transfer speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second. This is ideal for professionals and content creators who require fast data transfer for large files. For my workflow, this will be an absolute game changer. Being able to move large video files at that speed from my iPhone to my iPad to then edit, is going to save a lot of time. My current flow is using AirDrop, which is great. But for the file sizes I deal with, AirDrop can be a bit too slow. It also brings the iPhone in line with other Apple products like the MacBook, making for a more seamless Apple ecosystem.

4. New 5x Telephoto Lens

Photography enthusiasts have a big reason to rejoice. The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with an enhanced camera system, featuring a 5x telephoto lens that can go up to a whopping 25x digital zoom. This enables crisp, clear photos even from a distance, making it a versatile tool for all your photography needs. Whether you’re at a concert or trying to capture a beautiful landscape, this feature ensures that you won’t miss any details. I am excited to get my hands on the camera and see what type of real-world performance I will get out of it. The 5x optical zoom will be great for close-ups as well as zooming in to far away subjects.

Other reasons

Now, I did mention there are 15 reasons why I think the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a must buy, but it is much easier to show it off via video. Be sure to click on the video from above to make sure you get the other 11 reasons.

Overall, I am extremely excited to upgrade from the 13 Pro Max to the 15 Pro Max. My workflow will be able to gain a lot of efficiency out of the new USB-C port. I understand that not everyone will need those transfer speeds, but with the iPhone become more and more of a capable camera, this new USB-C port is a no brainer.