Apple wants to know what developers think about their ‘Persona’ on Vision Pro

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 14 2023 - 10:08 am PT
1 Comment

Presenting yourself on a video call with a device that has a front-facing camera is easy. Doing that on a mixed reality headset? Not so much. Apple’s solution for FaceTime is a virtual representation of yourself called a Persona. Unlike Memoji characters, your Persona is meant to realistically portray you.

During Apple’s Vision Pro demoes to the press in June, we got to experience what viewing someone else’s Persona is like. However, developers who are under strict NDAs are actually able to create their own Persona while developing software for the headset.

Now Apple is taking advantage of this early test pool of users outside of the company. According to Aaron (@aaronp613), Vision Pro developers are being surveyed over how they feel about their Persona.

The survey includes questions about which physical attributes and features developers like best and least. Developers can also provide a written response to the survey.

Apple Vision Pro will launch in the United States for $3499 in early 2024. That leaves Apple just a few more months to tune features in visionOS just right before first impressions are made.

Check it the full survey shared by Aaron below:

