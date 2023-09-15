A regulatory database has revealed details of the iPhone 15 battery capacity for each of the four models, and shows it to be slightly higher than the equivalent iPhone 14 ratings across all four models.

However, the boost doesn’t come anywhere close to the double-digit percentage increases that had been rumored …

Back in July, one Chinese report suggested that all four iPhone 15 models would see percentage increases ranging from 10.9% to 18%.

Apple doesn’t reveal battery specifications, but instead lists maximum life expected for the low-demanding tasks of video and audio playback. The figures it provided this year are identical to those it gave for the iPhone 14 lineup last year.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video playback, up to 95 hours audio playback

iPhone 15 Pro: Up to 23 hours video playback, up to 75 hours audio playback

iPhone 15 Plus: Up to 26 hours video playback, up to 100 hours audio playback

iPhone 15: Up to 20 hours video playback, up to 80 hours audio playback

iPhone 15 battery capacity figures

However, Mysmartprice has now spotted the actual capacity figures in a Chinese regulatory database:

iPhone Model Battery Capacity Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,422mAh, 17.109Wh. Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3,274mAh, 12.70Wh Apple iPhone 15 Plus 4,383mAh, 16.950Wh. Apple iPhone 15 3,349mAh, 12.981Wh

These figures are only slightly up from last year’s lineup:

iPhone Model Battery Capacity Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323mAh Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3,200mAh Apple iPhone 14 Plus 4,325mAh Apple iPhone 14 3,279mAh

There’s always a trade-off between performance and battery life. While the 3nm process used in the A17 chip in the two Pro models is more power efficient than the A16, Apple also cites a 10% performance boost. From Apple’s usage times, it appears the two factors balance out.

Subject to swapping out a Lightning cable for a USB-C one, you can use the same chargers as for the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple recommending a 20W charger for all models, as it did last year.

If you’re using MagSafe wireless chargers, you’ll get the same 15W capability as last year. Qi wireless chargers are currently limited to 7.5W, but once we get certified Qi2 chargers, those should match the 15W performance of MagSafe ones.

Via MacRumors