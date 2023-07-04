iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumored to feature big boost in battery sizes

A new report today suggests that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups will feature significantly larger batteries this year. The biggest change will reportedly come to the standard iPhone 15, but the iPhone 15 Pro improvements shouldn’t be overlooked. This is especially true with rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro using new chip technology this year…

This rumor first surfaced on Weibo and was spotted this week by ITHome. According to the rumor, which cites a Foxconn source, here are the battery capacities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups:

iPhone 15: 3877mAh (18% increase)

iPhone 15 Plus: 4912mAh (13.6% increase)

iPhone 15 Pro: 3650mAh (14.1% increase)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4852mAh (10.9% increase)

As you can see, these are pretty significant increases in battery capacities for the iPhone 15 lineup. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the battery life of an iPhone is impacted by two primary factors: the size of the battery life and the efficiency of the processor inside the iPhone.

This year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic processor, which is produced using the 5nm manufacturing process. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, however, are expected to use a new A17 Bionic chip that is manufactured with a 3nm fabrication process.

The “nanometer” fabrication size for a chip represents the distance between transistors on the chip. The smaller the distance, the better the performance and efficiency.

There are two ways Apple can manage this boost in battery size and efficiency. Apple could focus on battery life improvements and opt for smaller performance gains. It could also do the inverse and keep battery life and efficiency roughly the same while drastically increasing performance capabilities.

9to5Mac’s Take

Personally, I’m hoping to see Apple really double down on battery life with the iPhone 15 Pro this year. I’ve been pretty disappointed in the battery life of my iPhone 14 Pro Max, while I’ve never been disappointed by its performance.

What do you think? Should Apple use the extra battery capacity to offset more powerful performance? Or should its primary focus be on using the headroom for more impressive performance capabilities?

