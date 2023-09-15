Apple this week unveiled the iPhone 15 lineup, so it’s a good time to think about selling your current iPhone. Previous iPhone models are about to lose their value, and when a new iPhone officially hits stores next week, the value of your current phone can drop by as much as 15% within a month and up to 27% within three months.

Luckily, 9to5Mac’s partner Decluttr can help you sell your current iPhone for a good price while you wait for your pre-ordered iPhone 15. With a 28-day price guarantee, you can lock in the highest price today and send your phone in after your new iPhone 15 arrives. And for a limited time, you can get an extra 10% bonus (up to $30) by applying the code 9TO5MAC23.

Best way to trade-in your iPhone

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with a lot of changes, such as a refreshed design, Dynamic Island for the entire lineup, and USB-C port for the first time. On the Pro models, users will also find a new titanium frame, Action button, and a 5x optical zoom lens on the Pro Max model. And it’s no surprise that a lot of people are considering trading in their current iPhone for a new one.

Trading in your old iPhone with your carrier might seem easy, but it can cost you a lot. Thankfully, Decluttr has a better solution. They offer a 28-day price guarantee, which means you can lock in a good price for your iPhone and plan your upgrade without worrying about losing value.

Decluttr pays more than carrier programs, and they pay in cash, giving you the freedom to use the money as you like. This way, you can keep your old iPhone until you get the new one. Plus, by selling your old device to Decluttr, you’re helping to reduce electronic waste because they fix and re-sell most of the devices they receive.

How to get started

Getting started with Decluttr is simple. Tell them what you want to sell, and they’ll give you a free instant valuation. Shipping your items to them is free, and you’ll get paid through direct deposit or PayPal the day after they receive your items.

Here’s how much you can earn by selling your iPhone to Decluttr:

iPhone 14: up to $460

iPhone 14 Plus: up to $490

iPhone 14 Pro: up to $705

iPhone 14 Pro Max: up to $820

It’s worth noting that Decluttr also buys older iPhone models, such as iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. 9to5Mac is proud to have Decluttr as its official trade-in partner as it’s trusted by millions of happy customers, has BBB accreditation, and an Excellent rating on Trustpilot with over 24,000 reviews.

Get a 10% bonus from 9to5Mac

So before you pre-order your new iPhone 15, visit the official Decluttr website. You have two options: either select your product from the list displayed or use the search function to find it. Next, specify the condition and storage capacity of your item. You’ll receive an immediate valuation, plus an extra 10% bonus by applying the code 9TO5MAC23.

Once you’re ready to send in your device, you can do so at no cost using the shipping details provided by Decluttr. Typically, your items will be processed on the day following their arrival, and you’ll receive your payment as soon as this processing is complete.

Are you going to trade-in your old iPhone before buying a new one? Let us know in the comments section below.