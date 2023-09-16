Poll: Which iPhone 15 Pro color do you think is the best?

iPhone 15 Pro is here, and as the rumors predicted, it comes in four different color options – which may not seem the most exciting to some people. Because of the new titanium finish, the colors aren’t exactly noticeably different from each other. But now that we know what the new iPhones look like, we want to know which color of the iPhone 15 Pro our readers liked best.

iPhone 15 Pro recap

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max look similar to the previous generation models at a glance, but they come with some slight design changes. For instance, the new titanium frame is stronger and lighter than the stainless steel frame, not to mention that it’s all matte. At the same time, the device now looks slightly curved at the edges.

On the screen, Apple has reduced the borders around the screen, although they have remained the same sizes as before: 6.1 and 6.7 inches. And inside, the new phones are powered by the new, more efficient A17 Pro chip, the first to be built with 3 nanometer architecture.

Both iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have improved cameras, but only iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new periscope lens that captures images and videos with 5x optical zoom. And thanks to the USB-C connector, for the first time on an iPhone, users can shoot videos and store them directly on an external SSD.

When it comes to colors, these are the options available:

White Titanium

Natural Titanium

Black Titanium

Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium looks more grey and even goldish in some lighting conditions, as Apple tries to match the original color of the material. White Titanium looks exactly like previous silver iPhones, just as Black Titanium looks like Space Gray iPhones. There’s also a new Titanium Blue, which is quite dark in person and reminiscent of the Pacific Blue color of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Which one is your favorite?

Some people seem to have really loved the new iPhone 15 Pro colors, while others were hoping for more options or even more fun colors instead of three different shades of gray.

But if you had to choose just one of the new colors, which one do you think is your favorite? Let us know in the poll below and also in the comments section.