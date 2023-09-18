Apple releases iPadOS 17 with new Lock Screen, flexible and interactive widgets, more

Apple has officially released iPadOS 17 today. While the major update doesn’t include as many changes as recent years, it comes with a refreshed Lock Screen, interactive and more flexible widgets, Stage Manager upgrades, and more.

iPadOS 17 is starting to roll out now, check your device by heading to Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s ready for you.

Following in the footsteps of iOS 16, iPadOS 17 gets a more customizable Lock Screen along with flexible widgets that are interactive.

Other changes include Stage Manager improvements and support for external webcams and mics:

And of course, iPadOS 17 comes with many of the upgrades that iOS 17 has like offline maps, predictive text, Live Stickers in Messages, and more.

What are you most excited about with iPadOS 17? Share your thoughts in the comments!