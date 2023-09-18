Camo Studio for iPad is a new powerful streaming and recording app that’s totally free

Up until now, Camo has been an impressive app for Mac that lets you use your iPhone or other camera as your webcam. Now the Apple Design Award finalist has launched an all-new experience designed for iPad alongside iPadOS 17 that lets users stream and record with advanced features while using their favorite cameras and mics. And it’s completely free…

Camo Studio for iPad launched today with the developer Reincubate sharing all the details on its blog.

Today, we’re bringing the Camo experience to a new platform – iPad – with powerful new streaming and multi-source picture-in-picture (PiP) features. Camo Studio for iPad is another step in removing friction for creators, making it easy for anyone to create great content with the tools they feel more confident with, irrespective of their experience.

Very generously, Reincubate is offering Camo Studio for iPad for free – no strings or in-app purchases. Founder Aidan Fitzpatrick highlights it is “totally free” and the company has no plans to charge for the powerful new iPad app.

Camo Studio for iPad features

Here’s how Reincubate describes the main capabilities:

Connect a pro camera and mic to your iPad and stream on the move, or simultaneously record to built-in storage or a connected USB/SD card.

Stream console games with a capture card to Twitch, YouTube or elsewhere, with PiP, web overlays, and integrated stream controls including chat.

Connect your iPad to your camera or Switch or DSLR via a dongle and use it as a bigger screen / monitor.

Do all three simultaneously, achieving things it previously took a traditional “computer” setup to do, but with only an iPad – or iPad Mini. The iPad is a computer, after all.

And there are a ton more valuable features like:

Quickly switch between built-in or custom scenes with a tap

Connect iPad to your portable console like Nintendo Switch

Imbue your streams with your personal aesthetic

Access chat, trigger in-stream events, and more with the Camo Studio stream panel

All video is streamed directly to the service you pick, all recordings are stored locally to your iPad

Camo for iPad requirements

iPad with A12 or later running iOS 17

For streaming or recording while background, iPad with M1 or M2 required

Download Camo Studio for iPad

Camo Studio for iPad is available now from the App Store – completely free.

I’ve been using Camo for Mac for several years and have been really impressed with the software and the team behind it. If you do anything with streaming or recording or have an interest in starting, Camo Studio for iPad looks like it’s going to be an amazing tool for creators.

Full release notes:

Dive into streaming, or record your next video, in just a few taps – hone your scene, connect your camera, and start creating with ease – all directly from your iPad. Why not try the iPad version of the 2023 Apple Design Award finalist app today?

— STREAM & RECORD FROM ANYWHERE —

Connect a camera and mic to your iPad and start streaming on the move, and simultaneously record your video to built-in storage or a connected SD card for editing and uploading high-quality content later.

— SHARE YOU CONSOLE GAMING MOMENTS —

Stream console games with a capture card to Twitch, YouTube, Trovo and more. Setup your scene with tactile controls that make multi-feed and PiP (picture-in-picture) simple to configure. Take your streams to another level with web overlays, and always stay in control with integrated stream controls.

— SEE MORE OF YOUR GAMES & LIVE VIDEO —

Connect your iPad to your portable console, such as a Nintendo Switch, via a dongle or USB hub and use it as a bigger, sharper screen to heighten your gaming experience when you’re on the road. Or, if you’re looking to get a better viewfinder for your camera, plug it into your iPad and use it as a video monitor through Camo Studio.

— SWITCH UP YOUR SCENES —

Quickly switch between a collection of built-in or custom scenes with a tap to help engage your audience or show a different shot. Each scene can be configured individually with different cameras, video and audio sources, and output profiles.

— PRO STREAMS WITH WEB OVERLAYS —

Imbue your streams with your personal aesthetic, or a professional touch, with support for web overlays from StreamElements, Streams Labs, Uno Overlays and more. Import template or custom web overlays, with live content, alerts, embedded control panels, and a wide array of other widgets.

— A ONE-APP STREAM CONTROL CENTER —

Stay in touch with your chat, trigger in-stream events, and check on your mods, all through Camo Studio’s stream panels. Add exactly the panels you need – each is custom to the streaming service you use, and gives you powerful controls for your livestreams.

— POWERFUL VIDEO ENHANCEMENTS & ADJUSTMENTS —

Camo Studio comes loaded with functionality that helps you stand out. Easily apply a subtle “Bokeh” effect to your background, or replace it or remove it entirely! Adjust the framing and orientation of each input feed, including Auto-framing modes that help you stay in-shot.

— MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR IPAD —

With iPadOS 17, your iPad supports connecting more peripherals, external devices and cameras than ever before; making Camo Studio for iPad the most versatile Camo experience yet. M1 and M2 powered iPads can even run Camo Studio in the background while streaming or recording, and even capture the device’s screen at the same time.

— SECURITY AND PRIVACY FIRST —

Camo Studio transmits your video directly to the streaming services of your choosing, and all recordings are entirely local to your iPad, connected storage device or selected storage service. Your data is your business, not ours.

— NOT ONLY BUT ALSO! —

– Pro-quality video in a range of resolutions, including 4K UHD, 1080p HD, 720p, and 360p

– Built-in galleries come preloaded with backgrounds and filters to try in your videos

– Work in landscape or portrait orientations, great for TikTok-style shots at 9:16 aspect ratio

– Use your iPad’s front and back cameras as part of your scene

– Looks great in light and dark mode

– No ads in the app, not ever

— WE’RE HERE TO HELP —

With millions of users trying our apps over the last decade, Reincubate is one of the UK’s most-loved software companies.

We’re fanatical about supporting our users, and we’d love to help you make the most of Camo Studio on your iPad. Reach out to us any time: support@reincubate.com

— LEARN MORE —

About us: https://reincubate.com/camo/for-ipad/

How to make the most of Camo: https://reincubate.com/support/camo/how-to-use-camo-ipad/

FAQ: https://reincubate.com/support/camo/camo-ipad-faq/