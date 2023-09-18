GFXBench results show how much faster the A17 Pro GPU is than A16 Bionic

Last week we saw the first Geekbench results of the A17 Pro showing that the CPU performs slightly better than Apple claims. Now we’ve got a look at the first GPU benchmark results and it looks like the performance matches and exceeds what Apple’s promised.

Apple shared that the A17 Pro GPU offers up to 20% faster performance than the A16 Bionic along with bringing new features like mesh shading, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and more.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the first benchmarks for the A17 Pro GPU have surfaced on GFXBench with details on the Aztec Ruins and Manhattan 3.1 results.

For the Aztec Ruins High Tier Offscreen test, the iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro performed about 19% better than the iPhone 15 Plus with A16 Bionic.

And the iPhone 15 Pro offered 27% more frames than the 15 Plus. The 15 Pro and Pro Max performed even better against the A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro with performance improvements up to 51%.

For the Aztec Ruins Normal Tier Offscreen test, the A17 Pro also showed strong improvement with the 15 Pro offering ~45% more frames than the 14 Pro with A16 chip. The 15 Pro Max showed much less improvement in these results compared to the 14 Pro Max.

For the Manhattan 3.1 Offscreen test, the improvements for the A17 Pro chip were up to 31.5% with the latest GPU with 12386 total frames rendered compared to a max of 9417 frames with the A16 Bionic.

That averaged out to 199.8 fps for the A17 Pro vs 151.9 fps for the A16.

The GPU performance isn’t 20% or above in all comparisons between the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with A17 Pro vs the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus or 14 Pro. But that’s why Apple says “up to” 20% faster GPU.

In any case, it looks like Apple’s new GPU offers improvements that go beyond the 20% gain. We’ll be looking out for some of the first real-world gaming experiences and other reports on the performance the new GPU enables.