Apple releases tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17 to the public

Following the release of iOS 17 and watchOS 10, Apple is today also rolling out tvOS 17 and HomePod Software 17 for Apple TV and HomePod users. Read on as we detail what’s new with these software updates.

tvOS 17 brings a redesigned Control Center for Apple TV, plus a new way to find your Siri Remote with iPhone and FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time. With the update, Apple TV users can also easily set up a VPN via third-party apps – which, of course, requires compatible apps installed.

And with HomePod Software 17, owners of Apple’s smart speaker can ask Siri to play media using iPhone apps. There are also new voices for Siri in German and the ability to talk to Siri just by saying its name instead of the command “Hey Siri.”

Here’s how to install tvOS 17

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV. Enter the System menu. Click Software Updates.

And here’s how to install HomePod Software 17

In order to install HomePod Software 17 on your HomePod, your iPhone or iPad must be running iOS 17 or iPadOS 17.

If your iPhone or iPad is already running iOS 17, you just have the following steps to get the HomePod Software 17 update on your HomePod:

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the “…” button in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Home Settings. Choose the Software Update option.

Spot any changes in today’s release of tvOS 17 or HomePod Software 17? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.