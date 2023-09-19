Poll: How do you plan to use the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro?

 Skip to main content

Sep 19 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max hit stores on Friday, and one added feature is the new Action button. Now that we know what all the Action button can do, we’re curious how you think you’ll use the customizable launcher.

To recap, Apple is replacing the mute switch that iPhones have had since the original in 2007 with a third button above volume up. By default, the Action button will continue to work to mute/unmute sounds, but a long press with haptic feedback replaces the switch flip.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also include a mute/unmute toggle in Control Center by swiping down on the top right of the display. Many of the Action button assignments can also be a tile in Control Center.

When customizing the Action button in iOS 17, you’ll be presented with nine options. Which one will you choose? Let us know in the comments, and explain if it’s a Shortcut! (Also, seriously explain if you actually plan to use the “No Action” option.)

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.