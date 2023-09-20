Woman falls into outhouse toilet trying to retrieve her Apple Watch (not The Onion)

Here’s a story I never thought I’d write. Apparently, a woman in northern Michigan dropped her Apple Watch into an outhouse toilet and got stuck in that toilet while attempting to retrieve the device. If you thought you were having a crappy day…

The unfortunate situation took place on Tuesday in Bagley Township, located in northern Michigan. The woman was at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

According to the Associated Press, the woman dropped her Apple Watch into the outhouse toilet, then had the wise idea to try and retrieve it herself. She ended up falling down into that toilet and found herself unable to pull herself out.

First responders were called to the scene when bystanders heard the woman yelling for help from inside the toilet. Upon arrival, they were able to rescue the woman by removing the toilet and using a strap to lift her out.

I never thought I’d write this story, and I bet the Michigan State Police never thought they’d write this statement: “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur.”

The good news? Local news reports indicate that the woman did indeed emerge from the bottom of the outhouse toilet with her Apple Watch in tow.

There’s no word on which Apple Watch model the woman uses. My guess is, if she was willing to go to such extreme lengths to retrieve it, it’s a solid gold Apple Watch valued at around $20,000. Or maybe she was paranoid about losing an Apple Watch move streak.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.