Apple Watch Ultra now a better value at $700, first FineWoven MagSafe Wallet deals at $56, more

Don’t need the new Ultra 2? A discount on last year’s Apple Watch Ultra at $700 makes for a far better value to headline all of today’s best deals. It’s joined by the first discounts on Apple’s all-new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet at $56, as well as a chance to save on HomePod 2 at $285. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra down to $700

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra for $700 with an Alpine Loop band. Down from the usual $799 price tag, today’s offer arrives with $99 in savings attached. It’s the first price cut since the new Ultra 2 wearable was revealed and offers much of the same rugged form-factor at a more affordable price tag. Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart; everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. We break everything down below the fold, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our hands-on piece.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

Apple’s all-new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet see first discounts

After seeing the first discounts go live on Apple’s new iPhone 15 series cases, the savings also carry over to the new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet. Landing in four different colors on Amazon at $56, today’s offer lets you score your new handset one of the matching accessories for less than its $59 retail price.

If you’re going to be picking one of these up anyway, you might as well save some extra cash along the way. Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces the original leather offering as the company looks to transition away from using the less sustainable material. In its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 sees rare discount to $285

Apple’s new HomePod 2 is now dropping down to $285 at B&H. We’ve hardly seen any price cuts on the brand’s latest Siri smart speaker, and now it’s dropping from the usual $299 price tag. This is one of the first new condition offers so far, arriving at the second-best price. It’s within $6 of the low from back in May, too. The Midnight black model sells for $289, as well. We’ve seen refurbished models and member-only sales for less, but these are some of the best offers available to all.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model.

