Philips Hue Matter support finally rolling out to existing bridges

Philips Hue Matter support was first promised by March of this year, before quietly admitting to a delay just a few days ahead of the deadline.

Whatever caused that delay has now been addressed, and Matter integration is now available within the Hue app …

What’s the Matter?

Matter is effectively a cross-company version of HomeKit. It’s a single standard that enables any compatible smart home device to be controlled by Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Zigbee, and more.

The big advantage is that while only a limited number of companies chose to support HomeKit, the broader market for Matter devices means that almost everyone will support it. For Apple users, this is essentially a way to bring HomeKit compatibility to a much wider range of devices.

Philips Hue Matter now rolling out

Hue Blog reports that the update is now rolling out to existing bridges, and I was able to successfully update my own bridge this morning.

You do need to be using a Matter-compatible home hub, but that will already be the case for most Apple users.

Matter-compatible Apple hubs:

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV HD (4th generation)

HomePod (either generation)

HomePod mini

Additional compatible hubs are:

Samsung SmartThings Hub

Almost all Amazon Echo speakers

Google Home or Home Mini

Nest Hub, Nest mini, Nest Audio

Adding Philips Hue Matter support is a manual process, but a very quick and easy one, taking less than a minute:

Open the Hue app on your iPhone Tap Settings, bottom-right Tap Smart Home Tap the + button, top-right Tap Other Apps Tap Matter

If you have ever upgraded from the original bridge to the second-gen one, you may find that the app rejects your account login, but the update will still proceed without it.