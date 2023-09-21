iPhone 15 Pro was announced last week and is now available in stores in more than 40 countries around the world. As people are finally getting their hands on the new phones, Apple has updated its website with more information about them. And interestingly, the company says that holding your iPhone 15 Pro without a case can affect the color of the new titanium frame, at least temporarily.

Your hands may affect the iPhone 15 Pro color

In a support article on how to clean an iPhone, Apple has added a new section on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to the company, those who use the new iPhones without a case may notice color changes after a while. That’s because “the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band.”

In other words, Apple is confirming what we saw in some early reviews: despite the new titanium frame, iPhone 15 Pro is still a fingerprint magnet (via MacRumors).

Luckily, Apple also says that this condition is temporary. Users can get rid of fingerprints on the iPhone’s frame by wiping it with a “a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth.” Although there are no recommendations for which polishing cloth to use, I’m sure Apple would like you to use its own $19 polishing cloth (which costs $16 on Amazon).

For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look.

It’s worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro is still primarily made of glass on both the front and back. However, the stainless steel side frame has been replaced by a new one made of titanium, which is stronger and lighter at the same time. Because of the titanium, the frame now has a brushed effect instead of being shiny.

The finger prints look shockingly bad 🤯 Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium 🫢 pic.twitter.com/c8laYUPuYf — Andrew Clare (@andrewjclare) September 15, 2023

Apart from that, the recommendations for cleaning an iPhone 15 Pro are the same as for other iPhones. Apple recommends that users unplug all cables before cleaning the device and also avoid using cleaning solutions. Compressed air is also not recommended by the company.

Read also