First iPhone 15 pre-orders begin arriving, lines form at Apple Stores around the world

As the clock turns to September 22 around the world, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro launch is in full swing. The first pre-orders have started arriving to lucky buyers and lines are forming at Apple Stores around the world.

Apple has also published a new press release celebrating the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2…

Eager iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users have taken to various social networks to share images of their orders as they arrive. As always, these real-world pictures give us a closer look at the new iPhone colors in different lighting and environments.

As a quick refresher, the iPhone 15 Pro is available in White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and Blue Titanium. The standard iPhone 15 is available blue, black, yellow, pink, and white.

Additionally, people who pre-ordered their iPhone 15 for in-store pickup have started seeing their order status change to “Ready for Pickup” in the Apple Store app. Of course, you can’t actually pick up your order until your assigned time tomorrow – so don’t try to head to your Apple Store tonight.

And finally, lines have also formed at Apple Stores around the world as customers who weren’t successful during iPhone 15 pre-orders try their luck at getting a device in-person. As reported by Bloomberg, healthy lines have formed at Apple Stores in Dubai, Australia and China with people who didn’t pre-order online.

Pictures posted to Weibo and shared by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter also show off the lines forming at Apple Stores. Apple has primarily switched to an appointment-based system for launch day purchases at its retail stores. Still, these people are hoping that they’ll be able to walk in and grab a new phone anyways.

