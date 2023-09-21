Apple releases iOS 17.0.1/2 with iPhone 15 fix, new macOS Sonoma RC, watchOS 10.0.1, more

Apple has released what will likely be the shipping version of macOS Sonoma for developer and public beta testers. The new version comes just a few days before macOS 14 is set to officially debut for everyone.

In addition to the new macOS Sonoma RC, Apple has issued minor bug fix and security updates to iOS 17 and watchOS 10 and new shipping macOS releases.

iOS 17.0.1 and watchOS 10.0.1 are rolling out now. The new versions include “important bug fixes and security updates” and are “recommended for all users,” according to the release notes.

iOS 17.0.1 also flags iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro which hit stores on Friday. New phone users will apparently see iOS 17.0.2 as the version. Public and developer beta testers will need to toggle off beta access to see the new releases.

For machines on the current and former version of macOS, Apple has taken macOS 13.6 and 12.7 out of beta. watchOS 9.6.3 and iPadOS 16.7 are also out today.

While Apple released iOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 this week, the macOS Sonoma launch is scheduled for September 26. Today’s macOS Sonoma release candidate version includes detailed release notes, including this summary:

macOS Sonoma brings all new capabilities that elevate your productivity and creativity. Discover even more ways to personalize your Mac with stunning screensavers and widgets that you can add to your desktop. Elevate your presence on video calls with a new way to present your work that keeps you a part of the presentation. Safari profiles and web apps help you organize your browsing in all-new ways. Game Mode boosts your gaming performance. Sonoma also brings big updates to Messages, Keyboard, and Accessibility. And when you upgrade, you get the latest security and privacy protections available for Mac.

macOS Sonoma is compatible with these machines:

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio 2022 and later

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac mini 2018 and later