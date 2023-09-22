 Skip to main content

Apple explains why only revised AirPods Pro 2 support lossless audio from Vision Pro

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 22 2023 - 6:36 am PT
1 Comment

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging arrive in stores today. The new hardware is more than just a revised charging case though. As we know, the updated AirPods Pro 2 will be capable of streaming lossless audio from the Vision Pro headset when it ships early next year. Apple credits the H2 chip, but it’s still been a bit of a mystery since both versions have this processor.

In a half-hour video interview with Brian Tong, folks from Apple finally share some insight into what the technical differences are that explain why. The simple answer is that the H2 chips inside Apple Vision Pro and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C run at 5 GHz. For comparison, the H2 inside AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning runs at 2.4 GHz.

While that may not ease the frustration of future Vision Pro customers who already own AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning, it at least supplies a somewhat satisfactory technical explanation. Of course, the original AirPods Pro 2 will still work with Apple Vision Pro. They just won’t support lossless. Neither version supports lossless from iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

See Brian Tong’s exclusive video interview with Ron Huang, Apple VP of Sensing and Connectivity, and Eric Treski, Director of Product Marketing, below. The 2.4/5 GHz explanation starts around the 27 minute mark.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.