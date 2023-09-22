 Skip to main content

Amazon Prime Video users – pay extra $3/month or see ads, says company

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 22 2023 - 5:15 am PT
3 Comments
Amazon Prime Video | Close up of TV remote

One of the additional perks of having an Amazon Prime subscription is free access to some of the company’s video content. But as of next year, Amazon Prime Video users will start seeing ads, unless they pay an additional premium for ad-free viewing …

Reuters reports on the company’s announcement.

Amazon Prime Video users will see ads on shows and movies from early next year unless they subscribe for an ad-free tier that would be at a higher cost, the tech giant said on Friday […]

The U.S. tech giant said the advertisements will be introduced in the United States, the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

Amazon will roll out an ad-free subscription tier for an additional $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members. Prime subscription in the U.S. currently costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Sad as this is, even for the rather limited free content available, it’s unfortunately all part of a growing trend as companies try to turn streaming video into a profitable business.

In December of last year, Disney increased the price of the standard Disney+ tier from $7.99 to $11.99, while simultaneously introducing a replacement $7.99 tier branded as Disney+ Basic, which displays ads.

In terms of ad load, the ads on Disney+ will be 15 seconds, 30 seconds, or 45 seconds long. You can expect up to four minutes of commercials per hour. Disney+ Basic, however, doesn’t support offline viewing because the ads are loaded at the time the content is played. 

In June, Netflix started quietly killing its basic plan without ads, after earlier hiding it from new subscribers.

Previously, the now discontinued basic plan without ads was offered at $9.99. This means that customers willing to have an ad-free experience will now have to pay an extra $10.50 at least instead of $4.

Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor