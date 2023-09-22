The new iPhones are finally here. Starting today, you can find the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro available in stores. With that, previous models tend to lose their value rather quickly. Over the next 30 days, the value of your current iPhone could drop by up to 15%, and within three months, it may decrease by up to 27%.

In partnership with 9to5Mac, Decluttr offers a practical solution for those looking to sell their current iPhones at a competitive price to buy a new iPhone 15. Read on as we detail the best way to trade-in your iPhone.

Trading in your iPhone the easy way

While trading in your old iPhone with your carrier might seem convenient, it often comes at a high cost. Thankfully, Decluttr provides a better alternative. They offer a 28-day price guarantee, which ensures that you lock in a favorable price for your iPhone and can plan your upgrade without losing value.

Decluttr’s trade-in offer surpasses what carrier programs provide, and they pay in cash, giving you the flexibility to use the money as you want. This way, you can continue using your old iPhone until you receive the new one. By selling your old device to Decluttr, you’re also contributing to reducing electronic waste since they refurbish and resell most of the devices they receive.

9to5Mac proudly endorses Decluttr as its official trade-in partner, as they have earned the trust of millions of satisfied customers, hold BBB accreditation, and maintain an Excellent rating on Trustpilot with over 24,000 reviews.

Getting started with Decluttr

Initiating the process with Decluttr is straightforward. Provide them with details about the item you want to sell, and they’ll offer you a free instant valuation. Shipping your items to them is free, and you’ll receive payment via direct deposit or PayPal the day after they receive your items.

Curious about how much you can earn by selling your iPhone to Decluttr? Here are some estimates:

iPhone 14: Up to $460

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $490

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $705

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $820

It’s worth mentioning that Decluttr also accepts older iPhone models, such as the iPhone X, XR, and the iPhone 11. You can also sell your old iPad, Mac, or Android smartphone to help you buy a new iPhone 15.

Once you’re ready to send in your device, you can do so at no cost using the shipping details provided by Decluttr. Typically, your trade-in items will be processed the day following their arrival, and you’ll receive your payment once this processing is complete.

10% cash bonus

By trading in your iPhone with Decluttr using the code 9TO5MAC, you can get a 10% cash bonus (up to $30). The offer is valid for a limited time, so hurry up and visit the Decluttr website.

