 Skip to main content

How to upgrade to your iPhone 15 without a frozen boot screen or losing data

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 22 2023 - 6:39 am PT
3 Comments
Upgrade to iPhone 15 avoid frozen screen

Just get your new iPhone 15 or about to? Follow along for how to make sure you transfer all of your data safely to your new device. We’ll also cover how to upgrade to your iPhone 15 and avoid the frozen screen bug in iOS 17.

Friendly reminder: If you’re upgrading in a physical store today and need to trade in your old iPhone – don’t let a salesperson rush you through the process or handle it all for you.

Verify for yourself that all your data is transferring/transferred and that your old iPhone is wiped before handing it in.

Upgrade to iPhone 15 and avoid the frozen screen bug

Do not use direct transfer with iOS 17

The Quick Start direct transfer is usually the easiest way to upgrade to your new iPhone and get all your data moved over seamlessly.

However, this year with iOS 17, there’s a bug that can freeze your iPhone on the boot screen and force you to perform a DFU (device firmware upgrade).

  • If you want to use direct transfer, make sure to upgrade your iPhone 15 to iOS 17.0.2 first
  • Or as outlined below, use an iCloud or Mac backup to restore instead

You can read more in our full coverage including how to do a DFU if you’ve already experienced the issue:

Restore from an iCloud or Mac backup

  1. Make a fresh backup with iCloud or your Mac (tutorial here)
  2. Power on your new iPhone
  3. You may want to update your iPhone 15 to iOS 17.0.2 if prompted (definitely do if your previous iPhone is running iOS 17.0.1)
  4. Follow the on-screen prompts – skip the Quick Start option then choose Restore from iCloud Backup or Restore from Mac/PC Backup
  5. Sign in with iCloud and choose a backup, or plug in your new iPhone to your Mac/PC with a Lightning cable to restore from a Mac/PC backup

Set up as new

You can always choose to set up your iPhone 15 as new and manually download apps and bring in other data as you want. One of the main benefits is you get a fresh start on storage with almost no bloat by intentionally bringing in just the apps and data that you need/want to your new device.

How to reset your old iPhone

  1. Open the Settings app, then tap General
  2. Swipe to the bottom and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone
  3. Choose Erase All Content and Settings
  4. Follow the prompts to completely erase your iPhone
Upgrade to iPhone 15 and avoid frozen screen

Read more on iOS 17:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iPhone 15

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12