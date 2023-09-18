Ready to check out everything new with iOS 17? From the new smart display mode to health features, interactive widgets to a new Messages experience, Live Voicemail to offline Apple Maps, and more, here are the top 10 iOS 17 features you should try out.

After beta testing from June to September, Apple officially launched iOS 17 for everyone on September 18, the week after its iPhone 15 event.

While there are many more than 10 changes and new features with iOS 17, here’s a look at the ones that are likely to be the most interesting and useful.

Top 10 features to try out with iOS 17

Apple enhances the Lock Screen experience this year in iOS 17 with the new landscape StandBy mode for iPhone.

Some of the available options include dual-view, customizable setups while others have different clock faces that take up the whole screen. You can use third-party widgets with StandBy too.

Check out all the details in our full walkthrough:

Another neat way iOS 17 gets more customization is Contact Posters. There are lots of options to create different designs and you can make them for yourself as well as others.

Live Voicemail makes it easy to know if you’d like to pick up a call while someone is leaving a message without having to call them back.

Personal Voice is an impressive capability that lets users bank their voice in the event they lose it in the future. Whether for those with a degenerative disease or if you just like to be prepared, Personal Voice makes it easy to create and securely store a replica of your voice.

Want to save battery or won’t have a connection where you’re going? With iOS 17 you can download Apple Maps for offline use.

Password sharing with anyone or any group is seamless with the ability to create shared iCloud Keychain vaults.

Simple and very useful, iOS 17 can automatically delete 2FA code texts after you’ve used them.

Widgets get a nice upgrade with functionality right on your Home or Lock Screen. Here’s a look at them in action with the Home app widget.

Instead of emoji responses being limited to the six tapback choices, with iOS 17 you can respond to any text or image with an emoji or custom sticker.

Along with that, there’s a new UI for iMessage apps.

This is a new eye health feature that helps prevent eye strain for all ages and helps reduce the likelihood of myopia for children.

It’s easy to set up and very effective.

Ok, one bonus feature if you have AirPods Pro 2. Coming with iOS 17 are a range of new capabilities that really feel like magic. Check out a closer look at Adaptive Audio with AirPods Pro 2.

What do you think? What are your favorite features of iOS 17? Did I miss any that you love? Share your thoughts in the comments!

For a deep dive into everything that’s new, check our my colleague Jeff’s comprehensive video!