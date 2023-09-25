 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and S9 teardowns reveal no significant changes

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 25 2023 - 4:13 am PT
8 Comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 teardown

iFixit has done an Apple Watch Ultra 2 teardown, before doing the same thing with the Series 9 – and the internals don’t reveal any significant changes.

In apparent confirmation that the new Double Tap feature is just a software update to the existing accessibility feature, neither teardown revealed any new hardware relating to this …

The teardown video is, in truth, just a little entertainment, mostly illustrating just how tricky it is to disassemble either model, even for iFixit. This is thanks to incredibly tiny screws, and lots of very sticky glue that simply doesn’t want to let go.

These screws are tiny compared to this basmati rice. Plus this bracket hole is much too small for even our precision long-necked bits to fit […] This glue is stubborn, it really feels like I’m gonna break something.

The company searched for signs of any new hardware relating to Double Tap, and didn’t find anything.

But this year’s big feature is Double Tap, something that duplicates existing accessibility features, isn’t available at launch, and doesn’t require any fancy new hardware … Maybe we don’t need yearly watch upgrades.

You can watch the teardown below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor