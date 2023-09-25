iFixit has done an Apple Watch Ultra 2 teardown, before doing the same thing with the Series 9 – and the internals don’t reveal any significant changes.

In apparent confirmation that the new Double Tap feature is just a software update to the existing accessibility feature, neither teardown revealed any new hardware relating to this …

The teardown video is, in truth, just a little entertainment, mostly illustrating just how tricky it is to disassemble either model, even for iFixit. This is thanks to incredibly tiny screws, and lots of very sticky glue that simply doesn’t want to let go.

These screws are tiny compared to this basmati rice. Plus this bracket hole is much too small for even our precision long-necked bits to fit […] This glue is stubborn, it really feels like I’m gonna break something.

The company searched for signs of any new hardware relating to Double Tap, and didn’t find anything.

But this year’s big feature is Double Tap, something that duplicates existing accessibility features, isn’t available at launch, and doesn’t require any fancy new hardware … Maybe we don’t need yearly watch upgrades.

You can watch the teardown below.