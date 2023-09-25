DJI Mini 4: Pro results without a pilot license

We’ve been flying the new DJI Mini 4 Pro for about a week. DJI’s latest rapid fire release of the Mini impresses, gaining many features of its bigger siblings while staying under that 249 gram FAA guideline for hobby drones and keeping that $759 entry level price.

DJI Mini 4 key features:

Weight – still under 249 g

Video shooting – 4K/60fps HDR; 4K/100fps; Night Mode; D-Log M (better slow motion)

Vertical shooting – True Vertical Shooting; Compatibility with Intelligent

Features

Features Obstacle sensing – Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing + ActiveTrack 360°

Flight Time Optional 34/45-Min Flight Time (down from 38 minutes in the Mini 3)

Video transmission – O4 FHD Video Transmission (20km max transmission

distance with FCC compliance)

Many DJI users take issue with the constant updating of its product lines, often “obsoleting” current products in about a year. It was just in May of last year when we were talking about how the DJI Mini 3 was “playing with the big boys.“

It is 16 months later, and DJI has brought even more of its Pro features to its smallest form factor drone. Most notable, you now have Active Track 3 with full 360-degree sensing as well as 4K/100 camera allowing improved slow motion. There’s also improved night time shooting, Night Shots, as well as Pro MasterShots, QuickShots, and Hyperlapse features brought down from the bigger drones.

If the above improvements aren’t necessary, DJI will continue selling the Mini 3 at a reduced price. Then, of course, entry level pilots can get into the DJI ecosystem with the DJI Mini SE which starts at $339.

DJI Mini 4 flight experience

As someone used to flying DJI Drones, the Mini 4 with RC 2 was exceptionally easy to get flying. But even my kid who is 15 and has much less drone experience was able to pick the drone up and begin flying immediately. Within an hour we were already setting up some “mastershots” and trying out some follow videos on Active Track 3.0.

Locally we’ve been experiencing some wind and rain lately, and this is where DJI’s bigger drones shine over the Minis. I noticed some wiggle during particularly high wind periods.

Also the speed of the Mini 4 is a downside not only when it is windy, where it sometimes can barely keep up with 20mph winds but also in active track where it can’t always keep up with fast bike riding for instance. It has no chance of keeping up with a fast car where DJI’s bigger drones excel here.

Overall, though, the Mini 4 Pro is going to give pro pilots reason to buy because of the access it gives. For instance, I can take this overseas easier and don’t have to contend with bigger drone laws in other countries.

At the same time, even beginners with deep pockets can enjoy this thing and learn many of the features that DJI’s larger drones have without dropping more than $1000 for the next drone up, the DJI Air 3.