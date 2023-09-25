iPhone 15 Pro camera review: Here’s why Stalman calls it ‘the most professional iPhone’

While the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro don’t come with massive changes, most of the upgrades involve the new camera systems. Going in-depth, pro photographer and videographer Tyler Stalman has shared his review of the new iPhones with a focus on the cameras.

In his full review, Tyler starts out by talking about Log recording being available on the 15 Pro before diving into the upgrades that come with the iPhone 15 camera system and who might be happy with the more affordable models.

Moving on to the 15 Pro devices, Tyler covers his experience with the new Action button, USB-C, and more.

There’s a neat example of how powerful the Action mode is for recording smooth video with the new 5x zoom of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Tyler also discusses whether the 120mm/5x zoom capability is worth buying the Pro Max, more details on ProRes Log recording, recording directly to an external drive with ProRes at 4K60, and more.

All-in-all, Tyler says the flagship features of the new cameras weren’t as big this year, but the addition of multiple new camera features on the iPhone 15 Pro makes it the most professional iPhone yet.

Check out the full review from Tyler:

0:00 – Intro

0:55 – iPhone 15 cameras

2:47 – Portrait & cinematic mode

4:18 – Lenses

4:44 – iPhone 15 Pro

5:14 – Action button

6:14 – Processor

6:54 – USB-C

7:29 – Capture One

9:29 – Lenses

12:01 – Action mode

12:41 – Apple Log

14:29 – USB-C

For a detailed look at all camera hardware, specs, and fine details, check out our full comparison:

Top image via Tyler Stalman