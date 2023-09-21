 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera: What sets them apart?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 21 2023 - 12:59 pm PT
1 Comment
iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera comparison

Many of the differences between the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro come down to the new camera systems. As the name implies, the Pro devices offer the most advanced cameras but 15 and 15 Plus still have very capable systems. However, new this year, iPhone 15 Pro Max stands on its own as the only model with 5x optical zoom. Let’s dig into everything that’s different between the iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera.

Table of contents

iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera

Rear cameras

All the iPhone 15 devices come with a new 48MP main rear camera, next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Smart HDR 5, and more.

However, the 15 Pro and Pro Max stand apart with the most powerful camera systems. Plus, a new change this year sees the 15 Pro Max get the most capable camera with the telephoto lens getting a 5x optical zoom. That lens is limited to 3x for 15 Pro like the 14 Pro and the 15 and 15 Plus get 2x optical zoom.

iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera rear cameras
iPhone 15 Pro on left, iPhone 15 on right

The 15 Pro and Pro Max main cameras also have more powerful sensors even though all iPhone 15 devices now feature 48MP sensors. Precisely, that’s 2.44 µm quad pixel sensors for the Pro devices and 2 µm quad pixel sensors for the 15 and 15 Plus.

This year, all the iPhone 15 models support shooting 24 and 48MP “super-high-resolution photos” and there’s a new 48MP HEIF Max that allows users to shoot detailed images without the large file sizes of ProRAW (iPhone 14 Pro also gets HEIF Max).

iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
Main lens48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture
Main lens sensor2 µm quad pixel2 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel
Main lens focal length26 mm26 mm24, 28, 35 mm24, 28, 35 mm
Ultra Wide lens12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto lens12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture
StabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization
Optical zoom0.5x, 1x, and 2x0.5x, 1x, and 2x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x
Digital zoomUp to 10xUp to 10xUp to 15xUp to 25x
FlashTrue Tone flashTrue Tone flashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Night mode
Night mode portraits
Photographic Styles
Macro photography
Apple ProRAW
Sapphire crystal lens cover

Another standout new feature for the Pro models is the option to quickly change (and set a default) for different focal lengths for the main camera – 24, 28, and 35 mm.

And for the 15 Pro Max, you’ve got a 10x zoom range from 0.5x to 5x – with focal lengths from 13 mm to 120 mm.

iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera focal lengths and zoom

And capabilities like macro photography and Apple ProRAW support remain exclusive for the Pro models.

TruDepth selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 15 devices gets a range of upgrades found on the main rear camera. The only feature missing from the iPhone 15 vs 15 Pro models is ProRes support.

iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
TrueDepth front camera12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
Retina Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Animoji and Memoji
Night mode
Photographic Styles
4K recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
HDR/Dolby Vision recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps
QuickTake video
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p

Video recording

Video recording

For the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, ProRes video recording jumps from 4K30 to 4K60. And USB-C 3 support with 10Gbps speeds on the Pro models means the ability to shoot ProRes directly to external drives.

Log encoding is also new for video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro devices which offers more flexibility and range for color grading and visual effects.

iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera ProRes
iPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro Max
4K recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p recording✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Action mode
HDR/Dolby Vision recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Macro video recording
Spatial video recording
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
Time-lapse with stabilization
Night mode Time-lapse
QuickTake video
StabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilization for videoSensor-shift optical image stabilization for video2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
Audio zoom
Stereo recording

Another new feature for pro users is support for the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES). Apple says the 15 Pro devices are the first smartphones in the world to support the standard.

Finally, the ability to capture Spatial video arrives with the 15 Pro and Pro Max which can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 15 vs 15 Pro I/O

USB 3 on the Pro models enables some neat new capabilities like shooting video straight to an external SSD and more quickly exporting large files. Keep in mind you will need a USB 3.1 gen 2 certified cable for that.

All of the iPhone 15 devices just come with the iPhone and a USB-C charge cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone. Good options include:

iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro: Which is best for you?

All of the iPhone 15 models have powerful cameras, but which one is best for you will come down to how you want to use your camera and which features are most important.

Camera features unique to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

  • Three rear lenses: main, ultrawide, and telephoto
  • 5x optical zoom with 15 Pro Max and 3x with 15 Pro
  • Macro photography
  • Nide mode portraits
  • ProRAW and ProRes support
  • Macro video recording, slo-mo, and time-lapse
  • Log video encoding and ACES support
  • Recording to external storage

iPhone 15 or 15 Plus Pro cameras

  • If the features above aren’t a big deal for you, save your money and get the iPhone 15, which includes two great rear cameras with the main lens upgraded to 48MP this year and many of the other capabilities like next-gen portraits, Night mode, Smart HDR 5, and more.

What do you think about the iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro? Does it make or break your decision? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 15 camera vs 15 Pro camera!

Comments

